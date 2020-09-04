Downtrend Call Working As Spark Energy-A Stock Falls 24.0% (SPKE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spark Energy-A (NASDAQ:SPKE) on February 28th, 2020 at $8.86. In approximately 1 month, Spark Energy-A has returned 24.00% as of today's recent price of $6.73.

Spark Energy-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.71 and a 52-week low of $5.25 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $6.97 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Spark Energy-A.

Log in and add Spark Energy-A (SPKE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.