Downtrend Call Working As Sonic Automoti-A Stock Falls 64.9% (SAH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sonic Automoti-A (NYSE:SAH) on February 19th, 2020 at $28.93. In approximately 1 month, Sonic Automoti-A has returned 64.88% as of today's recent price of $10.16.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sonic Automoti-A have traded between a low of $9.00 and a high of $35.41 and are now at $9.83, which is 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. is an automotive retailer. The Company operates dealers and collision repair centers in the metropolitan southeastern, midwestern, and southwestern United States. Sonic Automotive sells new and used cars and light trucks, as well as replacement parts. Sonic Automotive also provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, repair, and arranges financing services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sonic Automoti-A.

Log in and add Sonic Automoti-A (SAH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.