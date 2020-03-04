Downtrend Call Working As Sl Green Realty Stock Falls 54.8% (SLG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) on February 25th, 2020 at $88.41. In approximately 1 month, Sl Green Realty has returned 54.80% as of today's recent price of $39.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Sl Green Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.50 and a high of $96.39 and are now at $39.07, 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust is exclusively focused on owning and operating office buildings in Manhattan.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sl Green Realty.

