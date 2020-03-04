Downtrend Call Working As Sjw Group Stock Falls 24.5% (SJW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) on February 20th, 2020 at $71.22. In approximately 1 month, Sjw Group has returned 24.53% as of today's recent price of $53.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Sjw Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $45.60 and a high of $74.99 and are now at $53.75, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 2.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

SJW Group operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services. SJW Group conducts its business in the United States.

