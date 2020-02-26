Downtrend Call Working As Simon Property Stock Falls 8.1% (SPG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) on November 21st, 2019 at $147.27. In approximately 3 months, Simon Property has returned 8.14% as of today's recent price of $135.28.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Simon Property have traded between a low of $130.01 and a high of $186.40 and are now at $135.37, which is 4% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 0.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties including regional malls, outlet centers, community/lifestyle centers, and international properties. Simon Property Group serves customers in the State of Indiana.

