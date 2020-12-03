Downtrend Call Working As Silvercrest As-A Stock Falls 28.4% (SAMG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Silvercrest As-A (NASDAQ:SAMG) on May 30th, 2019 at $13.34. In approximately 10 months, Silvercrest As-A has returned 28.41% as of today's recent price of $9.55.

Silvercrest As-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.67 and a 52-week low of $9.18 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $9.55 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is a wealth management firm. The Company focuses on providing financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. Silvercrest Asset Management Group serves customers in the State of New York.

