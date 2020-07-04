Downtrend Call Working As Signature Bank Stock Falls 39.3% (SBNY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on February 27th, 2020 at $133.73. In approximately 1 month, Signature Bank has returned 39.31% as of today's recent price of $81.15.

In the past 52 weeks, Signature Bank share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.98 and a high of $148.64 and are now at $81.15, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Signature Bank is a full service commercial bank that serves privately owned business clients and their owners and senior managers. The Bank offers business and personal banking products and services, as well as investment, brokerage, asset management, and insurance products through its subsidiary, Signature Securities Group Corp.

