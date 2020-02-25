Downtrend Call Working As Sensient Technol Stock Falls 15.3% (SXT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sensient Technol (NYSE:SXT) on October 8th, 2019 at $65.17. In approximately 5 months, Sensient Technol has returned 15.34% as of today's recent price of $55.17.

Over the past year, Sensient Technol has traded in a range of $54.23 to $75.21 and is now at $55.32, 2% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances. The Company manufactures a variety of ink-jet inks, cosmetic and pharmaceutical additives, and food and beverage flavors. Sensient Technologies serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sensient Technol.

Log in and add Sensient Technol (SXT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.