Downtrend Call Working As Semtech Corp Stock Falls 20.6% (SMTC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) on January 31st, 2020 at $50.03. In approximately 1 month, Semtech Corp has returned 20.64% as of today's recent price of $39.70.

Over the past year, Semtech Corp has traded in a range of $37.27 to $56.26 and is now at $39.70, 7% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 0.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

Semtech Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, including integrated circuits, discrete circuits, and assembly products. The Company's devices are used in computer, communications, industrial, military-aerospace, and automotive applications.

