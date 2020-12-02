Downtrend Call Working As Schweitzer-Maudu Stock Falls 13.4% (SWM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Schweitzer-Maudu (NYSE:SWM) on December 27th, 2019 at $42.01. In approximately 2 months, Schweitzer-Maudu has returned 13.45% as of today's recent price of $36.36.

Schweitzer-Maudu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.65 and a 52-week low of $29.71 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $36.36 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. manufactures and sells fine papers to the tobacco industry. The Company also produces specialty paper products for use in other applications such as alkaline batteries, vacuum cleaner bags, business forms, and printing and packaging applications.

