Downtrend Call Working As Scholastic Corp Stock Falls 11.4% (SCHL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) on January 10th, 2020 at $36.66. In approximately 2 months, Scholastic Corp has returned 11.40% as of today's recent price of $32.48.

Over the past year, Scholastic Corp has traded in a range of $31.38 to $45.80 and is now at $32.48, 4% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Scholastic Corporation is a global children's publishing, education, and media company that produces and distributes educational materials for use in school and at home. The Company provides children's books, textbooks, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, videos, and toys. Scholastic operates throughout the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Scholastic Corp.

Log in and add Scholastic Corp (SCHL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.