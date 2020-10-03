Downtrend Call Working As Schnitzer Steel Stock Falls 28.5% (SCHN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) on January 22nd, 2020 at $19.81. In approximately 2 months, Schnitzer Steel has returned 28.47% as of today's recent price of $14.17.

Over the past year, Schnitzer Steelhas traded in a range of $14.16 to $27.47 and are now at $14.17. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. operates a steel scrap recycling business in the western United States. The Company supplies ferrous scrap to export and domestic steel producers through its scrap collection, processing, and deep water facilities. Schnitzer also operates collection and processing facilities, as well as manages other facilities through joint ventures.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Schnitzer Steel.

Log in and add Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.