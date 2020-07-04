Downtrend Call Working As Sandy Spring Ban Stock Falls 40.4% (SASR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sandy Spring Ban (NASDAQ:SASR) on January 23rd, 2020 at $35.86. In approximately 2 months, Sandy Spring Ban has returned 40.36% as of today's recent price of $21.39.

Over the past year, Sandy Spring Ban has traded in a range of $18.00 to $38.43 and is now at $21.89, 22% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank. The Bank conducts a full-service commercial banking business through a network of offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George's, Anne Arundel, and Frederick counties in Maryland. The Company also operates Sandy Spring Insurance Company and The Equipment Leasing Company.

