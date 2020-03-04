Downtrend Call Working As Safeguard Scient Stock Falls 51.3% (SFE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Safeguard Scient (NYSE:SFE) on January 3rd, 2020 at $10.69. In approximately 3 months, Safeguard Scient has returned 51.26% as of today's recent price of $5.21.

Safeguard Scient share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.91 and a 52-week low of $4.43 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $5.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. offers growth capital and strategic and operational support to life sciences and information technology companies. The Company participates in expansion financings, corporate spin-outs, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, and early-stage financings.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Safeguard Scient.

Log in and add Safeguard Scient (SFE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.