Downtrend Call Working As S & T Bancorp Stock Falls 29.7% (STBA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) on January 27th, 2020 at $38.52. In approximately 2 months, S & T Bancorp has returned 29.74% as of today's recent price of $27.06.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of S & T Bancorp have traded between a low of $23.79 and a high of $41.53 and are now at $27.06, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 2.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for S&T Bank and S&T Investment Company, Inc. S&T Bank is a full service bank providing service to its customers through a network of offices located in Allegheny, Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield, and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania.

