Downtrend Call Working As Ryder System Inc Stock Falls 49.7% (R)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) on January 23rd, 2020 at $52.53. In approximately 2 months, Ryder System Inc has returned 49.67% as of today's recent price of $26.44.

In the past 52 weeks, Ryder System Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.41 and a high of $67.65 and are now at $26.44, 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

Ryder System, Inc. provides a continuum of logistics, supply chain, and transportation management solutions worldwide. The Company's offerings range from full-service leasing, commercial rental and maintenance of vehicles to integrated services. The Company also offers comprehensive supply chain solutions, logistics management services, and e-Commerce solutions.

