Downtrend Call Working As Roadrunner Trans Stock Falls 25.0% (RRTS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Roadrunner Trans (NYSE:RRTS) on September 24th, 2019 at $9.40. In approximately 4 months, Roadrunner Trans has returned 25.00% as of today's recent price of $7.05.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Roadrunner Trans have traded between a low of $0.02 and a high of $13.00 and are now at $7.05, which is 35,150% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. offers truck freight transportation services. The Company offers less than truckload, truckload, parcel and intermodal truck freight delivery, and air freight delivery services. Roadrunner Transportation Systems serves customers in the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Roadrunner Trans.

