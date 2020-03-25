Downtrend Call Working As Revlon Inc-A Stock Falls 51.3% (REV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Revlon Inc-A (NYSE:REV) on February 13th, 2020 at $20.83. In approximately 1 month, Revlon Inc-A has returned 51.32% as of today's recent price of $10.14.

Revlon Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.37 and a 52-week low of $8.75 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $10.14 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products. The Company offers color cosmetics, hair color, beauty tools, fragrances, skincare, anti-perspirant deodorants, and beauty care products. Revlon serves customers worldwide.

