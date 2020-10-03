Downtrend Call Working As Reliance Steel Stock Falls 14.6% (RS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) on February 20th, 2020 at $112.44. In approximately 3 weeks, Reliance Steel has returned 14.61% as of today's recent price of $96.01.

Reliance Steel share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.17 and a 52-week low of $82.62 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $96.01 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. distributes and processes steel and aluminum. The Company's products include carbon, alloy, stainless and specialty steel, aluminum, brass, and copper. Reliance operates processing and distribution centers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Reliance Steel.

