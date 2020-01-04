Downtrend Call Working As Raven Industries Stock Falls 30.8% (RAVN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) on January 29th, 2020 at $33.28. In approximately 2 months, Raven Industries has returned 30.82% as of today's recent price of $23.02.

Raven Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.00 and a 52-week low of $16.01 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $23.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Raven Industries, Inc. manufactures precisions agriculture products and information tools including GPS, field computers, assisted-steering systems, and other field management technology. The Company offers high-performance plastic films and sheeting for industrial applications. Raven Industries also provides balloons, inflatables, and industrial controls.

