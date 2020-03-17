Downtrend Call Working As Rapid7 Inc Stock Falls 41.1% (RPD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) on February 11th, 2020 at $57.71. In approximately 1 month, Rapid7 Inc has returned 41.06% as of today's recent price of $34.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Rapid7 Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.79 and a high of $66.01 and are now at $34.01, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 2.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytic software solutions. The Company offers services to collect, contextualize, and analyze security data to reduce threat exposure and detect compromise in real-time.

