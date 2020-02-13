Downtrend Call Working As Radiant Logistic Stock Falls -1.8% (RLGT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Radiant Logistic (AMEX:RLGT) on January 28th, 2020 at $4.92. In approximately 2 weeks, Radiant Logistic has returned 1.83% as of today's recent price of $5.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Radiant Logistic have traded between a low of $2.48 and a high of $6.65 and are now at $5.04, which is 103% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a transportation and supply chain management company that acquires regional non-asset-based logistics service providers. The Company also offers its customers an array of global supply chain services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Radiant Logistic.

Log in and add Radiant Logistic (RLGT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.