Downtrend Call Working As Quanta Services Stock Falls 20.2% (PWR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on December 3rd, 2019 at $40.58. In approximately 3 months, Quanta Services has returned 20.19% as of today's recent price of $32.38.

Quanta Services share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.09 and the current low of $31.79 and are currently at $32.38 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 0.89% lower over the past week, respectively.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialized contracting services to electric utilities, telecommunication and cable television operators, and governmental entities. The Company also installs transportation control and lighting systems and provides specialty electric power and communication services for industrial and commercial customers. Quanta operates projects throughout North America.

