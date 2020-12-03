Downtrend Call Working As Qualcomm Inc Stock Falls 7.8% (QCOM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) on February 24th, 2020 at $83.81. In approximately 2 weeks, Qualcomm Inc has returned 7.82% as of today's recent price of $77.25.

In the past 52 weeks, Qualcomm Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.10 and a high of $96.17 and are now at $74.62, 52% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

QUALCOMM Incorporated manufactures digital wireless communications equipment. The Company licenses its code division multiple access (CDMA) and orthogonal frequency division multiplexing access intellectual property to other companies and produces CDMA-based integrated circuits, as well as equipment and software used to track workers, assets, and software for wireless content enablement.

