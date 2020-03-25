Downtrend Call Working As Provident Financ Stock Falls 48.3% (PFS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Provident Financ (NYSE:PFS) on December 3rd, 2019 at $23.80. In approximately 4 months, Provident Financ has returned 48.32% as of today's recent price of $12.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Provident Financ share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.05 and a high of $27.57 and are now at $12.30, 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Provident Financ.

Log in and add Provident Financ (PFS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.