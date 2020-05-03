Downtrend Call Working As Provident Financ Stock Falls 13.4% (PFS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Provident Financ (NYSE:PFS) on December 3rd, 2019 at $23.80. In approximately 3 months, Provident Financ has returned 13.36% as of today's recent price of $20.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Provident Financ have traded between a low of $19.69 and a high of $27.59 and are now at $20.62, which is 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 1.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Provident Financ.

Log in and add Provident Financ (PFS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.