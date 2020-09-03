Downtrend Call Working As Progress Softwar Stock Falls 21.8% (PRGS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Progress Softwar (NASDAQ:PRGS) on February 21st, 2020 at $44.17. In approximately 2 weeks, Progress Softwar has returned 21.77% as of today's recent price of $34.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Progress Softwar share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.49 and a high of $52.50 and are now at $34.55, 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% lower and 1.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

Progress Software Corporation develops, markets, and distributes applications. The Company offers databases, application, messaging servers, and development tools. Progress Software serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Progress Softwar.

Log in and add Progress Softwar (PRGS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.