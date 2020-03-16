Downtrend Call Working As Primoris Service Stock Falls 45.9% (PRIM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Primoris Service (NASDAQ:PRIM) on February 26th, 2020 at $20.80. In approximately 3 weeks, Primoris Service has returned 45.87% as of today's recent price of $11.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Primoris Service have traded between a low of $9.42 and a high of $23.98 and are now at $11.26, which is 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Primoris Services Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, fabrication, maintenance and replacement and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities and other customers. Primoris Services serves clients globally.

