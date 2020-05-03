Downtrend Call Working As Premier Inc-Cl A Stock Falls 18.4% (PINC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Premier Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) on January 3rd, 2020 at $35.76. In approximately 2 months, Premier Inc-Cl A has returned 18.37% as of today's recent price of $29.19.

In the past 52 weeks, Premier Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.37 and a high of $40.13 and are now at $29.19, 7% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Premier, Inc. provides healthcare services. The Company offers clinical and financial database, peers, food and drug administration, drug surveillance, pharmacy, health insurance, and healthcare consultancy.

