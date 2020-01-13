Downtrend Call Working As Portola Pharmace Stock Falls 45.3% (PTLA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Portola Pharmace (NASDAQ:PTLA) on December 17th, 2019 at $25.66. In approximately 4 weeks, Portola Pharmace has returned 45.30% as of today's recent price of $14.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Portola Pharmace share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.78 and a high of $37.91 and are now at $14.04, 2% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provides specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company offers novel therapeutics for thrombosis, hematologic disorders, and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals serves customers in the United States.

