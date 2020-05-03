Downtrend Call Working As People'S United Stock Falls 5.5% (PBCT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for People'S United (:PBCT) on January 27th, 2020 at $15.70. In approximately 1 month, People'S United has returned 5.48% as of today's recent price of $14.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of People'S United have traded between a low of $13.70 and a high of $18.03 and are now at $14.87, which is 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

People's United Financial, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The Company provides commercial, retail, and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of People'S United.

Log in and add People'S United (PBCT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.