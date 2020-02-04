Downtrend Call Working As Peoples Fin Svcs Stock Falls 28.2% (PFIS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Peoples Fin Svcs (NASDAQ:PFIS) on January 6th, 2020 at $48.76. In approximately 3 months, Peoples Fin Svcs has returned 28.22% as of today's recent price of $35.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Peoples Fin Svcs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.11 and a high of $53.88 and are now at $35.00, 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 1.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the holding company of Peoples National Bank of Susquehanna County. The Bank operates in northwestern Pennsylvania with the primary focus being Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Peoples Fin Svcs.

Log in and add Peoples Fin Svcs (PFIS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.