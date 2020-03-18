Downtrend Call Working As Pentair Plc Stock Falls 38.9% (PNR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) on January 31st, 2020 at $43.51. In approximately 2 months, Pentair Plc has returned 38.86% as of today's recent price of $26.60.

Over the past year, Pentair Plchas traded in a range of $25.35 to $47.43 and are now at $26.60. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Pentair PLC delivers services and solutions for its customer's diverse needs in water and other fluids, thermal management, and equipment protection. The Company is organized as three operating segments, water and fluid solutions, valves and controls, and technical solutions. Pentair manufactures and distributes its products worldwide.

