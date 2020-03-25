Downtrend Call Working As Penske Automotiv Stock Falls 50.7% (PAG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Penske Automotiv (NYSE:PAG) on February 26th, 2020 at $48.38. In approximately 4 weeks, Penske Automotiv has returned 50.72% as of today's recent price of $23.84.

In the past 52 weeks, Penske Automotiv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.99 and a high of $53.81 and are now at $23.84, 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 3.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates franchised automobile dealerships. The Company's franchises are located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. Penske Automotive Group sells new and used vehicles, as well as offers maintenance and repair services on all brands it represents.

