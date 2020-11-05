Downtrend Call Working As Penns Woods Bncp Stock Falls 49.7% (PWOD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Penns Woods Bncp (NASDAQ:PWOD) on September 30th, 2019 at $45.89. In approximately 7 months, Penns Woods Bncp has returned 49.70% as of today's recent price of $23.08.

In the past 52 weeks, Penns Woods Bncp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.72 and a high of $69.90 and are now at $23.08, 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Jersey Shore State Bank. The Company provides a variety of commercial and consumer banking services to individual, business, public, and institutional customers. Penns Woods operates a network of offices in north central Pennsylvania.

