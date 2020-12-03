Downtrend Call Working As Penn Natl Gaming Stock Falls 46.2% (PENN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) on February 26th, 2020 at $31.31. In approximately 2 weeks, Penn Natl Gaming has returned 46.21% as of today's recent price of $16.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Penn Natl Gaming have traded between the current low of $15.27 and a high of $39.18 and are now at $16.84. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and operates Charles Town Races in West Virginia which features slot machines, casinos in Mississippi, and a riverboat gaming facility in Louisiana. The Company also owns racetracks and off-track wagering facilities in Pennsylvania, as well as manages a gaming facility in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Penn Natl Gaming.

