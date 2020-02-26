Downtrend Call Working As Patterson-Uti Stock Falls 30.1% (PTEN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Patterson-Uti (NASDAQ:PTEN) on January 23rd, 2020 at $9.00. In approximately 1 month, Patterson-Uti has returned 30.07% as of today's recent price of $6.29.

Patterson-Uti share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.27 and a 52-week low of $6.26 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $6.29 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. provides land-based drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas companies. The Company conducts drilling operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and western Canada. Patterson-UTI is also involved in pressure pumping, oil and gas exploration and production, and drilling and completion fluids services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Patterson-Uti.

Log in and add Patterson-Uti (PTEN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.