Downtrend Call Working As Pam Transport Stock Falls 54.6% (PTSI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pam Transport (NASDAQ:PTSI) on December 24th, 2019 at $56.32. In approximately 3 months, Pam Transport has returned 54.60% as of today's recent price of $25.57.

In the past 52 weeks, Pam Transport share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.43 and a high of $71.56 and are now at $25.57, 9% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.8% lower and 3.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) provides transportation services. The Company offers dedicated, just in time delivery, private fleet replacement, and brokerage services. PTSI serves customers in North America.

