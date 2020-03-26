Downtrend Call Working As Pacific Premier Stock Falls 45.9% (PPBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pacific Premier (NASDAQ:PPBI) on January 10th, 2020 at $31.58. In approximately 3 months, Pacific Premier has returned 45.91% as of today's recent price of $17.08.

In the past 52 weeks, Pacific Premier share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.93 and a high of $34.90 and are now at $17.08, 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank. The Bank is a savings bank whose primary business includes branch, business, personal, escrow, non-profit, and agribusiness banking, as well as income property and construction lending services. Pacific Premier Bancorp operates in the Southern California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pacific Premier.

Log in and add Pacific Premier (PPBI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.