Downtrend Call Working As Pacific Mercantl Stock Falls 0.4% (PMBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pacific Mercantl (NASDAQ:PMBC) on January 27th, 2020 at $7.06. In approximately 2 weeks, Pacific Mercantl has returned 0.42% as of today's recent price of $7.03.

Pacific Mercantl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.91 and a 52-week low of $6.76 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $7.03 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank, a commercial bank serving customers in Southern California. The Bank provides a wide range of commercial banking services to businesses, business professionals, and individual clients through a combination of traditional banking centers and electronic banking services.

