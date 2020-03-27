Downtrend Call Working As Oxford Immunotec Stock Falls 36.8% (OXFD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oxford Immunotec (NASDAQ:OXFD) on January 31st, 2020 at $15.66. In approximately 2 months, Oxford Immunotec has returned 36.85% as of today's recent price of $9.89.

Oxford Immunotec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.51 and a 52-week low of $8.37 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $9.89 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company developing new tests for various diseases based on its patented T cell measurement technology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Oxford Immunotec.

