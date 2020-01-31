Downtrend Call Working As Owens Corning Stock Falls 1.8% (OC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on January 16th, 2020 at $64.06. In approximately 2 weeks, Owens Corning has returned 1.80% as of today's recent price of $62.90.

Over the past year, Owens Corning has traded in a range of $44.46 to $68.72 and is now at $62.81, 41% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Owens Corning produces residential and commercial building materials, glass-fiber reinforcements, and engineered materials for composite systems. The Company offers its products globally to various industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Owens Corning.

Log in and add Owens Corning (OC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.