Downtrend Call Working As Overstock.Com Stock Falls 57.9% (OSTK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Overstock.Com (NASDAQ:OSTK) on September 16th, 2019 at $19.48. In approximately 4 months, Overstock.Com has returned 57.89% as of today's recent price of $8.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Overstock.Com share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.57 and a high of $25.50 and are now at $8.20, 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Overstock.com, Inc. offers discounted brand-name merchandise for sale over the internet. Products include bed-and-bath goods, kitchenware, jewelry, sporting goods, electronics, and designer accessories.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Overstock.Com.

Log in and add Overstock.Com (OSTK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.