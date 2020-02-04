MySmarTrend
Downtrend Call Working As Omnicom Group Stock Falls 31.1% (OMC)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:13am
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on February 25th, 2020 at $74.97. In approximately 1 month, Omnicom Group has returned 31.07% as of today's recent price of $51.67.

In the past 52 weeks, Omnicom Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.37 and a high of $85.05 and are now at $51.84, 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Omnicom Group Inc. provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The Company's agencies, which operate in major markets around the world, provide a comprehensive range of services including traditional media advertising; customer relationship management (CRM); public relations; and specialty communications.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Omnicom Group.

