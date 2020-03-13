Downtrend Call Working As Olympic Steel Stock Falls 39.0% (ZEUS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) on January 23rd, 2020 at $15.47. In approximately 2 months, Olympic Steel has returned 39.04% as of today's recent price of $9.43.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Olympic Steel have traded between the current low of $9.27 and a high of $18.41 and are now at $9.43. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes flat-rolled carbon, stainless steel, and tubular steel products. The Company operates as an intermediary between steel producers and manufacturers that require processed steel for their operations. Olympic purchases steel from producers and processes it according to customer specifications.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Olympic Steel.

