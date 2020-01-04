Downtrend Call Working As Old Repub Intl Stock Falls 30.6% (ORI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI) on October 31st, 2019 at $22.19. In approximately 5 months, Old Repub Intl has returned 30.64% as of today's recent price of $15.39.

Old Repub Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.98 and a 52-week low of $11.88 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $15.40 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 2.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Old Republic International Corporation is an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries market, underwrite, and provide risk management services. The Company provides services for a variety of coverages in the property and liability, mortgage guaranty, title, and life and health insurance fields.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Old Repub Intl.

Log in and add Old Repub Intl (ORI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.