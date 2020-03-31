Downtrend Call Working As Nustar Energy L P Stock Falls 72.0% (NS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS) on February 24th, 2020 at $25.72. In approximately 1 month, Nustar Energy L P has returned 72.05% as of today's recent price of $7.19.

Over the past year, Nustar Energy L P has traded in a range of $6.51 to $30.06 and is now at $7.19, 10% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

