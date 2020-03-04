Downtrend Call Working As Nexpoint Resi Stock Falls 54.8% (NXRT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nexpoint Resi (NYSE:NXRT) on February 26th, 2020 at $48.73. In approximately 1 month, Nexpoint Resi has returned 54.77% as of today's recent price of $22.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nexpoint Resi have traded between a low of $21.27 and a high of $52.87 and are now at $22.04, which is 4% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 4.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns, and operates middle-income multifamily properties with value-add potential throughout the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

