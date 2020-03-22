Downtrend Call Working As New Jersey Res Stock Falls 26.8% (NJR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) on January 8th, 2020 at $42.54. In approximately 2 months, New Jersey Res has returned 26.77% as of today's recent price of $31.15.

In the past 52 weeks, New Jersey Res share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.14 and a high of $51.20 and are now at $31.80, 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation provides retail and wholesale energy services. The Company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas Co., is a local distribution company serving customers in central and northern New Jersey.

