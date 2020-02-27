Downtrend Call Working As Nelnet Inc-Cl A Stock Falls 4.0% (NNI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nelnet Inc-Cl A (NYSE:NNI) on December 27th, 2019 at $58.52. In approximately 2 months, Nelnet Inc-Cl A has returned 4.04% as of today's recent price of $56.15.

Over the past year, Nelnet Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $52.56 to $69.97 and is now at $56.15, 7% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Nelnet, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company that provides products and services to participants in the education finance process. The Company originates, holds, and services education loans and offers a broad range of financial services and technology-based products, including student loan origination and lending, student loan, and guarantee services.

